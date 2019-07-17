17 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria Issues Warning to SA Over Xenophobic Attacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — THE occasionally sour relations between Nigeria and South Africa are tense again after the Nigerian Senate president warned his country would not tolerate further killings of its nationals in alleged xenophobic attacks.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, alleged 118 Nigerians had lost their lives in such attacks over the years, out of which 13 were reportedly committed by South African police.

He said this might spark violence that could go beyond the control of President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

The recent alleged murder of Elizabeth Chukwu, Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, in Johannesburg has sparked diplomatic tensions.

She was found dead in her hotel room.

Lawan condemned the incident and other violent episodes as he hosted the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe.

"I believe we have faced enough, we will no longer take it anymore," Lawan told the envoy.

He said they would be compiling the names of Nigerians killed in South Africa.

"The South African parliament must act fast to put a stop to this menace," the Senate leader said.

"The South African government must as a matter of urgency do whatever it takes to protect the lives and property of Nigerians living there, just as the Nigerian government remains committed to the safety of South Africans residing here and their investments."

Moroe said an inquest had been instituted to investigate all cases of xenophobic attacks in the country (South Africa) and perpetrators would be sanctioned.

"Our government will continue to be committed to the good relationship with Nigeria," he assured.

Nigeria and South Africa are fierce economic and political rivals.

Nigeria

Ed Sheeran Plans Jollof Rice Adventure

It seems like multiple award-winning British singer Ed Sheeran has added Nigeria to his bucket list - all because of… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.