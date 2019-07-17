Congo-Kinshasa: Wave of Optimism in Teeming DRC Mining Industry

Kinshasa — GOVERNMENT, industry leaders, investors and other stakeholders are optimistic about the future of the mining industry despite the numerous sociopolitical challenges faced by the endowed Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The sentiment has been prevalent in the record-breaking DRC Mining Week, recently concluded in the mining hub of Lubumbashi.

It has been the most attended of the 15 editions, with over 4 900 participants. This is up from 2 630 in 2018.

Held over three days, the event broke records on all fronts with the expo space sold out and opening session packed.

Furthermore, there were 209 sponsors and exhibitors, compared to the 161 last year.

The event hosted five international pavilions from France, Germany, South Africa, United Kingdom and Zimbabwe, compared to three in 2018.

"We could not have asked for a more perfect event this year to celebrate 15 years of DRC Mining Week. Fifteen years of commitment to a mining industry that has shown passion, perseverance and vision," said Emmanuelle Nicholls, the Group Director for Mining at Spintelligent.

Spintelligent are the organisers of DRC Mining Week.

Organisers are pleased with the continued engagement on all levels of the stakeholders in the industry, which confirmed their commitment to the future of the DRC. Mining houses, financiers, service providers and government were well represented.

Nicholls singled out the presence of Gety Mpanu, the Deputy Chief of Staff of The Head of State in charge of Infrastructure, Mineral Resources, Hydrocarbons and Energy.

"Mrs Mpanu's energy and dedication was contagious and her passion for the mining industry was clear," Nicholls said.

Eric Bruggeman, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), said the feedback the organisation have received from the South African companies as well as some Australians and Germans had been positive.

"The DRC Mining Week has been a huge show, better and bigger than ever before," Bruggeman said.

There was significant sponsorship.

Plans for the next edition in 2020 have already received a boost after some sponsors confirmed they would return.