Africa: AFCON 2019 - Cameroon Referees Excel

They have been up-to-task at the ongoing Africa football tournament in Egypt.

As the locomotive of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup gradually steams to its final station, three Cameroonian referees Sidi Alioum, Evarist Mekouande and Elvis Noupue have been receiving accolades for keeping the Cameroonian flag afloat weeks after the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon were sent packing by Nigeria at the Round of Sixteen.

The first on the sheet is Sidi Alioum who had the arduous task to officiate the opening match of the Africa Nations Cup on the 21st of June 2019 pitting host country Egypt against Zimbabwe. In a Cairo International Stadium full to capacity, Sidi Aliom did just what he knows best. Apart from being close to action, the energetic Cameroonian military officer displayed a mastery of soccer refereeing. His mobility in the pitch throughout the game and capacity to discipline players when need be have been his driving force.

Since the start of the competition, the thirty-seven-yearold son of Maroua in the Far North Region of Cameroon has been prominent on match forms. After the historic opener, he has been on duty as centre referee for the encounter pitting Ivory Coast to Morocco at the group stage, fourth official during the game Egypt versus South Africa at the Round of Sixteen and referee for the Madagascar versus Tunisia clash at the quarter finals. On the heels of Sidi Alioum is Evarist Mekouande one of the two assistant referees from Cameroon at the Africa Nations Cup. Born on the 14th of November 1974, the Cameroonian police officer has been on duty four times. During the opening encounter pitting Egypt to Zimbabwe, Morocco against Ivory Coast and Algeria versus Guinea at group stage and Madagascar versus Tunisia at the eighth finals. Elvis Noupue is the second compatriot waving the Cameroonian flag from the sideline. The senior administrator at the Ministry of Public Contracts was born on the 25th of July 1983. At thirtysix, he has at the ongoing Africa Nations Cup put at the service of CAF his enormous experience during encounters that pitted Ivory Coast to Morocco and Uganda versus Egypt at group stage and Tunisia to Madagascar at the quarterfinals. It should be noted that a total of twenty-eight referees and thirty-two assistant referees from twenty-two nationalities were selected to officiate matches of the AFCON, with host country Egypt putting in the highest number of officials, three referees and three assistant referees