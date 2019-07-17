16 July 2019

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Old Brakpan Residents, Removed Under Apartheid, Demand Land

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kimberly Mutandiro

"The houses we were allocated in Tsakane are low in value compared to land in Brakpan ... It is only fair that we are returned"

Over 50 elderly people and their families, who were forcefully removed from the old Brakpan Location during apartheid, protested at Faranani Community Hall in Tsakane on Sunday.

They said they the Land Claims Commission has failed to address them regarding the status of their claim to land in Old Brakpan. They are demanding compensation under the Land Restitution Act for the loss of their land or to be given the land back.

According to the Maruping Old Brakpan Committee the Commission had promised to address them but had not pitched up. GroundUp was unable to get comment from the Commission.

Mbuso Mhlope, who is on the Old Brakpan committee, said: "That land is ours and we will not rest until it is given back to us, its rightful owners."

He said efforts to meet with the City of Ekurhuleni as well as the Brakpan Council had all been fruitless.

"The houses we were allocated in Tsakane [at the time of the removal in the 1980s] are low in value compared to land in Brakpan town ... It is only fair that we are returned," said Hlope.

The land is currently occupied by shack dwellers. It is earmarked for a Mega Housing Project. A list of beneficiaries for the project was released by the City a few years ago. The old Brakpan location residents, who now number 2,000, were not on it.

After GroundUp reported on the matter in October 2018, the City released a statement saying it had not been aware the group even existed.

"What happened to government giving the land back to the people? This protest is merely a warning shot, we are planning major action if the government keeps ignoring us," said Kia Hlope, who was born in the old location.

Martina Ngathi, who is 88, said she is too old to return to the land. She said: "The government should compensate me for my land so l can die happy."

Councillor Henry Buitendacht (ANC) of Ward 82, which includes Tsakane, said: "It only just came to my attention that there is such a group of people in my ward. I am going to forward the matter in the council and see how far it goes."

South Africa

Troop Deployment to Cape Townships Vague, for 'Element of Surprise'

Although the army will be deployed to violence-plagued communities on the Cape Flats, the precise details of when they… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Urban Issues
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.