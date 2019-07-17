17 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Adherence to Family Planning Leads to Poverty Reduction'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — The Upper East Regional Population Officer, Mr Alosibah Akare Azam, has observed that adherence to Family Planning (FP), which is central to gender equality and women empowerment, could lead to poverty reduction and improved living standards of the people.

Mr Azan, who made the observation during an interaction with some media practitioners in Bolgatanga on Friday to mark the World Population Day, explained that many people still held the old cultural belief that wealth was judged by the number of children one had.

Mr Azam said the phenomenon was not only worsening the poverty situation of the region, but it had also financial implications on feeding, education and health among others on children.

"In conversations with some women in the region, we hear that the struggles of having many children have financial implications on feeding, education and health of the children. Yet their partners, family heads and members oppose the use of FP to limit childbearing," the Regional Population Officer, revealed.

He said the region's population had been increasing over the years and cited that between 2000 and 2010, the population increased from 920, 089 to 1,046,545 with an inter-censual annual growth rate of 1.2 per cent.

Mr Azam stated that the projected population for the region for 2019 is 1,273,677 and it is expected to reach 1,302,718 in 2020 when the next Population and Housing Census would be conducted.

The Regional Population Officer attributed the region's relatively high fertility rate to low use of modern contraceptives and also expressed worry about the spate of teenage pregnancies among girls in the region.

He said most girls who became pregnant whilst in school often dropped out and go into early marriage and begin procreating at that tender age which could be detrimental to their health status.

Mr Azam called on traditional and religious leaders to use their various platforms to invite health professionals to sensitise their constituents on the need to patronise FP and reproductive health services.

Whilst also stressing on the need for traditional leaders to abolish negative cultural practices that forbids couples from practicing FP, the Regional Population Officer called on Health Service Providers to desist from making negative comments that would discourage the people, particularly the youth from patronising reproductive health services.

On July 11 every year, the World Population Day is celebrated to highlight the population issues at the global and national levels and the urgent need to review existing policies and programmes to address them.

Ghana

Students Urged to Acquire Skills to Be Self-Employable

Students have been advised to study hard and acquire skills that would enable them to be on their own, instead of… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
Sustainable Development
Pregnancy and Childbirth
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.