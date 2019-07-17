Ghana: israel Committed to Advancing Ghana's Development

Kumasi — The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Cooper, has stated that her country is prepared to help Ghana develop its agriculture, education, health and human development potentials.

She further expressed Israel's desire to support the Ashanti Region in the area of agriculture.

According to the Ambassador, Kumasi host many Israeli businesses including technological development activities, saying: "We are planning to see the springing up of investments in the coming years in the region."

She made the statement during an interaction with some journalists in Kumasi on Wednesday.

"I am happy that the King of Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and the government are keen on cooperation between the two countries."

She said the two countries can do a lot together to develop the Ashanti Region's potentials, pointing out that "Israel believes in the potential of Ghanaians, hence the construction of a new embassy in Ghana was an indication of a symbolic relationship between us."

"We think the potential in our relationship is huge, it is not a mere coincidence that we decided to have a new economic trading office in Ghana, and also invited President Akufo-Addo to Israel," she added.

On health, she said Israel had commissioned two neonatal units at the Kumasi South and Suntreso Hospitals, which had saved 1,400 babies in 2018 and this year.

She noted that "four medical doctors and a nurse from Israel are training doctors and nurses in the two hospitals towards improving healthcare of the citizenry."