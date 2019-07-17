17 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Police Investigate Murder of Man At Ntoasu

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Nsawam District Police Command has commenced investigations into the murder of a 40-year-old man, Jacob Quarshie Okine, at Ntoasu near Nsawam, in the Eastern Region last Friday.

The man reportedly died following the firing of guns by unidentified men at a sandwinning site at Ntoasu.

The Nsawam District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Marian Osei Adu Owusu, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

She said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra, and police have mounted a search for the perpetrators of the crime.

Supt Owusu said on July 12, about 14 workers at a sandwinning site were attacked by some unidentified men armed with guns.

He said the workers fled, and called the police, but the suspects fled into the bush before the police arrived at the scene.

Supt Adu Owusu stated that investigations revealed that Okine was shot in the head when he (Okine) returned to the winning site with the intention of rescuing the wife, who has been selling at the site.

He appealed to the public to provide reliable information to the police to apprehend the suspects.

In another development, the police arrested Sampson Adu for allegedly possessing fake Ghana cedis currency notes at Tudu Market in Accra, on Monday.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday said that the suspect was in police custody assisting in investigations.

She said on July 7, 2019, Adu bought items from a trader at the Tudu Market for GH¢60.00 and paid with fake fifty Ghana cedis notes.

DSP Tenge said a search conducted on him revealed fake fifty Ghana cedis notes amounting to GH¢800.

