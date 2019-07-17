South Africa: Police Appeal to Public for Help in Finding 'Mentally Unstable' Cop

Gauteng police have appealed to the public to help them find a missing police officer who disappeared last week.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said Constable Siphamandla Jobe, 26, was last seen on July 11 at about 05:00 in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni.

"During his disappearance, he was wearing boxer shorts, yellow T-shirt, a SAPS ceremonial jacket, a tie and he was also barefoot. The member is not mentally stable. He may be aggressive and members of the public are warned not to confront him; instead they may contact the nearest police station," said Dlamini.

He said Jobe is not in possession of a state-issued firearm.

Dlamini said Jobe was seeing internal psychologists regarding his mental condition.

News24