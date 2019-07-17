South Africa: Rabada Slips a Spot in ICC Rankings After World Cup

Cape Town — Proteas star Kagiso Rabada has slipped in the ICC ODI bowler rankings following the completion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Rabada finished the tournament as South Africa's joint second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps alongside Imran Tahir (who conceded fewer runs). Chris Morris ended top of the SA pile with 13 wickets.

Rabada had been second in the standings, but was overtaken by New Zealand's Trent Boult. India's Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the way.

The Proteas finished seventh in the World Cup standings and failed to advance to the knockout stages after only registering three wins in their nine matches.

According to the ICC website, a number of England and New Zealand players have moved up after featuring in an exhilarating final at Lord's, which saw England triumph in a Super Over.

In the latest rankings update, which takes into account performances from the semi-finals and the final, players from both sides reached personal bests during the last two closing stages.

Player of the tournament, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson , who finished the tournament with 578 runs, moved up two spots to sixth in the batsmen rankings.

England opener Jason Roy's 85 from 65 balls in the semi-final win over Australia helped him into the Top 10 for the first time (in 10th place).

In the bowler rankings, England's Chris Woakes' efforts of 3-20 in the semi-finals and 3-37 in the final lifted him to a career-best 676 points and seventh place, just shy of the sixth-position he reached in April 2017.

New Zealand seam bowler Matt Henry's consistency has taken him back into the world's Top 10 as he took three wickets in the semi-finals and one in the final. His previous best was fourth position in 2016.

In the ICC ODI team rankings, England have increased their lead at the top of the standings over India to three points after their maiden Cricket World Cup triumph.

ICC ODI batsmen rankings:

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 886

2. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 881

3. Babar Azam (PAK) - 827

4. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 820

5. Ross Taylor (NZ) - 817

5. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 796

7. David Warner (AUS) - 794

8. Joe Root (ENG) - 787

9. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 781

10. Jason Roy (ENG) - 774

ICC ODI bowler rankings:

1. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 809

2. Trent Boult (NZ) - 740

3. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 694

4. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 693

5. Imran Tahir (RSA) - 683

6. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) - 681

7. Chris Woakes (ENG) - 676

8. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 663

9. Rashid Khan (AFG) - 658

10. Matt Henry (NZ) - 656

ICC ODI all-rounders rankings:

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 406

2. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 319

3. Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 310

4. Imad Wasim (PAK) - 299

5. Rashid Khan (AFG) - 288

Top countries in the latest ICC ODI rankings:

1. England - 125

2. India - 122

3. New Zealand - 112

4. Australia - 111

5. South Africa - 110

6. Pakistan - 97

7. Bangladesh - 90

8. Sri Lanka - 79

9. West Indies - 77

10. Afghanistan - 59

Source: Sport24