16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Teen Discovers Body of Baby in Pit Toilet, Mom Arrested

By Sesona Ngqakamba

A concealment of birth case is being investigated by the Free State police after a baby's body was found dumped in a pit toilet.

A 13-year-old girl made the discovery when she used the toilet in Kutlwanong, Odendaalsrus, last Thursday at around 09:45.

After the discovery, the girl informed her mother and police were summoned to the scene, police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

"The investigation conducted at the scene led to the arrest of 18-year-old Portia Lucia Wessie at her school in Kutlwanong," he added.

Wessie appeared in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of concealment of birth. She was released on a warning.

The case was postponed to August 2 for further investigation.

