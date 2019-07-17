16 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia's Marong Joins Zidane At Spanish Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
(file photo).
By Sulayman Bah

Striker Nuha Marong has joined Spanish second tier outfit Racing Stander, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Gambia international swapped third tier side Atletico Beleares for the former Laliga team becoming their second new signing after Zinedine Zidane's goalkeeper son Luca arrived on a loan deal.

Marong departed Beleares a free agent after running down his contract in June having seen efforts to help them secure promotion hit the brick walls.

The scorpion scored thirteen (13) goals during this just concluded campaign and arrives at Santander with a huge tagging in the Spanish second division.

Racing beat off competitions from a host of suitors which effectively put an end to whirling speculation over the player's long discussed future.

The former Spain U-17 and U-20 goal-getter swapped allegiance to Gambia and featured from start to finish in the scorpions' stalemate with Algeria in the final qualifier for the Egypt Africa Cup of Nations.

Racing open their league campaign with a match with Malaga August 17, 2019.

Gambia

Malick Mboob Explains Torture by 'Junglers' in the Freedom Newspaper Hacking

Malick Mboob, an erstwhile editor-in-chief of the defunct Daily Observer newspaper said he was used as a scapegoat in… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.