Kenya: Donald Kipkorir Throws Shade At Alaine and Morgan Heritage - Bad Move

Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir on Tuesday became the recipient of harsh criticism on social media for claiming that reggae stars Alaine and Morgan Heritage are not popular in Jamaica.

Kipkorir had lamented on Twitter how, on his trip to Jamaica, he realised most people are not familiar with the reggae group and the sassy singer.

He concluded that Kenyans like making starts from non-stars.

"I was in Jamaica for one week & travelled across the country. I asked the drivers I used & waiters in the restaurants I visited if they knew Alaine or Morgan Heritage.. None of the Jamaicans I asked knew them ... They are unknowns in Jamaica.. Kenya makes "stars" of non-stars," tweeted Kipkorir.

The music group Morgan Heritage, made up of siblings Peter Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy Morgan, Nakhamyah Morgan, and Memmalatel Morgan are popular among Kenyan reggae lovers for their hit songs.

Singer Alaine is also a force on her own and has done collabos with Kenyan artistes.

Kenyans on Twitter were appalled by the lawyer's comments, telling him that his findings were wrong.

"Sorry, Jamaicans do not understand Kalenjin accent. Did you try speaking understandable English?" asked @Diaspora2022.

"Haha, so Kenyans have made Morgan Heritage a Grammy Award winning group!" said @MwaniaMutungi.

"Sasa ukiulizia mokaan heritich, what do you expect," tweeted @michealkiama.

"You asked the wrong people. It's like asking Kamau who is Osogo Winyo," wrote @richardaghak.

"DBK hapo unatucheza,ati what?" asked @kigamewebber.

"Your findings are very faulty," commented @amungajacktone.

"You should go on holiday to enjoy yourself and have fun... . Why are you taking Kenyan issues with you there... .. What was the relevance? Like someone said up there mokan heritich does not exist there... . Also you probably spoke to a non-music lover or a milenial," said @Lavilavlav.

I was in Jamaica for one week & travelled across the country. I asked the drivers I used & waiters in the restaurants I visited if they knew Alaine or Morgan Heritage .. None of the Jamaicans I asked knew them ... They are unknowns in Jamaica .. Kenya makes "stars" of non-stars.

- Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) July 16, 2019