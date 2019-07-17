16 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Donald Kipkorir Throws Shade At Alaine and Morgan Heritage - Bad Move

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir on Tuesday became the recipient of harsh criticism on social media for claiming that reggae stars Alaine and Morgan Heritage are not popular in Jamaica.

Kipkorir had lamented on Twitter how, on his trip to Jamaica, he realised most people are not familiar with the reggae group and the sassy singer.

He concluded that Kenyans like making starts from non-stars.

"I was in Jamaica for one week & travelled across the country. I asked the drivers I used & waiters in the restaurants I visited if they knew Alaine or Morgan Heritage.. None of the Jamaicans I asked knew them ... They are unknowns in Jamaica.. Kenya makes "stars" of non-stars," tweeted Kipkorir.

The music group Morgan Heritage, made up of siblings Peter Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy Morgan, Nakhamyah Morgan, and Memmalatel Morgan are popular among Kenyan reggae lovers for their hit songs.

Singer Alaine is also a force on her own and has done collabos with Kenyan artistes.

Kenyans on Twitter were appalled by the lawyer's comments, telling him that his findings were wrong.

"Sorry, Jamaicans do not understand Kalenjin accent. Did you try speaking understandable English?" asked @Diaspora2022.

"Haha, so Kenyans have made Morgan Heritage a Grammy Award winning group!" said @MwaniaMutungi.

"Sasa ukiulizia mokaan heritich, what do you expect," tweeted @michealkiama.

"You asked the wrong people. It's like asking Kamau who is Osogo Winyo," wrote @richardaghak.

"DBK hapo unatucheza,ati what?" asked @kigamewebber.

"Your findings are very faulty," commented @amungajacktone.

"You should go on holiday to enjoy yourself and have fun... . Why are you taking Kenyan issues with you there... .. What was the relevance? Like someone said up there mokan heritich does not exist there... . Also you probably spoke to a non-music lover or a milenial," said @Lavilavlav.

I was in Jamaica for one week & travelled across the country. I asked the drivers I used & waiters in the restaurants I visited if they knew Alaine or Morgan Heritage .. None of the Jamaicans I asked knew them ... They are unknowns in Jamaica .. Kenya makes "stars" of non-stars.

- Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) July 16, 2019

Kenya

Country's Universities - What Formed Them, What's Wrong With Them

In many African countries, the demand for higher education has increased tremendously in recent years. In Kenya for… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Nigeria Tipping Towards a Dangerous Cliff, Warns Obasanjo
Nigeria Tipping Towards a Dangerous Cliff, Warns Obasanjo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.