Nigeria: NNPC, Shell Pledge to Grow Nigeria's Oil Reserves

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its age-long partner, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), yesterday expressed resolve to grow existing business relationship aimed at increasing Nigeria's crude oil reserves.

Welcoming the high-level Shell delegation led by the Vice-President of Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Mr. Peter Costello, to the NNPC Towers, Abuja, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, acknowledged the fact that Shell was its oldest and biggest partner in upstream operations and pledged to continue to enhance the relationship for the benefit of the industry.

Mele Kyari in a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Abuja, Ndu Ughamadu, said that NNPC would work with Shell to expedite action on some crucial deepwater projects and create enabling environment to entrench the ideals of transparency and enduring governance framework for the industry.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Shell delegation, the Managing Director of SPDC and Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, congratulated the NNPC boss on his appointment while expressing confidence in his ability to steer the industry to enviable height.

Okunbor said Shell was in sync with Kyari's vision and growth trajectory for the industry as laid out in his blueprint.

He noted with interest the push towards renewed transparency and openness, stating that the essence of the visit was to "underline our unflinching support for you and your team".