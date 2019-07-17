16 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police in Mombasa Arrest 31 in Crackdown on Shisha Smokers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed

Police in Mombasa have arrested 31 people during a crackdown on shisha in Nyali.

Among those arrested is the manager of Black Out, a hangout joint frequented by shisha smokers.

The revellers were arrested on Sunday night during the sting operation that involved undercover police officers.

UNDERCOVER OFFICERS

A senior officer privy to the operation revealed that at least 16 police officers had posed as shisha smokers at the club.

"The officers were also arrested only to be released later," the source told the Nation.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara termed Black Out as a notorious place for shisha smoking and warned those who frequent it.

"We have been monitoring that place for quite some time. What was seized is the biggest haul of shisha and we are still going to crack down on the others who have interest in breaking the law," Mr Ipara told the Nation by phone.

BLACK OUT

At Black Out, just like its name suggests, is a place where one can hardly tell if there are any activities going on.

The establishment is located within a residential area and revellers park their vehicles in the compound where shisha is served.

Despite the government's ban on shisha in December 2017, young people in some upmarket establishments in Mombasa and Kilifi counties are still smoking it.

SHISHA SMOKERS

A spot check by the Nation over the weekend revealed that some entertainment joints in Nyali, Bamburi and Mtwapa are still offering the tobacco substance to revellers.

The Nyali suburb is leading with a number of bars still selling the flavoured tobacco, with some of the places that the Nation witnessed its use being high end hotels within the suburb.

The illegal business is also going on in Tudor and Bamburi Mwisho.

In Tudor at a known shisha smoking zone, the gate to the establishment remains closed but consumption continues inside despite the ban.

Kenya

Country's Universities - What Formed Them, What's Wrong With Them

In many African countries, the demand for higher education has increased tremendously in recent years. In Kenya for… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Nigeria Tipping Towards a Dangerous Cliff, Warns Obasanjo
Nigeria Tipping Towards a Dangerous Cliff, Warns Obasanjo

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.