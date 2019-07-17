Kenya: Police in Mombasa Arrest 31 in Crackdown on Shisha Smokers

Police in Mombasa have arrested 31 people during a crackdown on shisha in Nyali.

Among those arrested is the manager of Black Out, a hangout joint frequented by shisha smokers.

The revellers were arrested on Sunday night during the sting operation that involved undercover police officers.

UNDERCOVER OFFICERS

A senior officer privy to the operation revealed that at least 16 police officers had posed as shisha smokers at the club.

"The officers were also arrested only to be released later," the source told the Nation.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara termed Black Out as a notorious place for shisha smoking and warned those who frequent it.

"We have been monitoring that place for quite some time. What was seized is the biggest haul of shisha and we are still going to crack down on the others who have interest in breaking the law," Mr Ipara told the Nation by phone.

BLACK OUT

At Black Out, just like its name suggests, is a place where one can hardly tell if there are any activities going on.

The establishment is located within a residential area and revellers park their vehicles in the compound where shisha is served.

Despite the government's ban on shisha in December 2017, young people in some upmarket establishments in Mombasa and Kilifi counties are still smoking it.

SHISHA SMOKERS

A spot check by the Nation over the weekend revealed that some entertainment joints in Nyali, Bamburi and Mtwapa are still offering the tobacco substance to revellers.

The Nyali suburb is leading with a number of bars still selling the flavoured tobacco, with some of the places that the Nation witnessed its use being high end hotels within the suburb.

The illegal business is also going on in Tudor and Bamburi Mwisho.

In Tudor at a known shisha smoking zone, the gate to the establishment remains closed but consumption continues inside despite the ban.