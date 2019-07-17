Nigeria: BBNaija 2019 - Drama As Seyi Forfeits Veto Power

On Monday, housemates in the Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' took part in what may arguably go down as one of the most exciting and unexpected nomination shows in the history of the reality show.

Following the previous day's double evictions of Ella and Kim Oprah, Monday's nomination show resulted in Mike, Seyi, Frodd, Tuoyo and the controversial Tacha being up for possible eviction come Sunday, July 21, 2019.

As is the norm, the housemates individually made their way to the diary room to nominate two housemates each for possible eviction. At the end, Seyi and Frodd topped the nomination list with a total of six votes each, with Tuoyo coming next with five votes. Mike received four votes while Tacha had four votes.

However, the shocker of the show came after the revelation of the nominations, with Seyi refusing to save himself with his veto power. "Biggie" had called on Seyi, requesting that he uses his veto power to save and replace himself with another housemate. In the most surprising twist, Seyi declined to use his veto power as he refused to replace himself with any other housemate. With this decision, Seyi not only remains up for eviction alongside Mike, Frodd, Tuoyo and Tacha, but he is also automatically banned from any other privileges associated with his veto power.

As expected, Monday's nomination show has generated a barrage of buzz on social media with fans questioning Seyi's decision while many wait for the next eviction show to discover the outcome.