17 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 200 Students Across the Globe Hold Model UN Conference in Accra

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Benghan

At least 200 tertiary students across the world have converged in Accra to participate in a three-day Model United Nations (M-UN) Conference.

The participants, who are undergraduate and postgraduate students would deliberate on pressing global issues that confront the world economy, and fundamental human rights and freedom.

The theme for the conference is: 'Achieving the sustainable development goals, a collective responsibility', is a platform that provides a stimulation of the actual UN system and its rules and procedure in a context that student can appreciate.

The participants are from Jamaica, Latvia, Monaco, Mauritania, Canada, Chad, Bahamas, Colombia, Australia and France, among other countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, founder of Model-UN, Mr Ernest Gyimah-Danquah, said participants would be ushered into sessions to discuss possible and feasible solutions in chosen topics.

"It is in these times that we need the world to believe in our collective ability to provide solutions to global problems as today's youth are the future leaders.

"We have chalked success in terms of meeting global goals; global extreme poverty has declined, the Paris Accord has been signed and there continue to be fascinating stories of entrepreneurs," he said.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Ghana, Madam Anne-Claire Dufay, urged participants to discuss details on how countries could attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said the Model-UN programme provided the platform for the youth to come out with pragmatic measures to address challenging issues confronting their various countries.

Madam Dufay urged reintegrated UNICEF support to the programme and advised participants' to come out with a memoranda at the end of the session.

The Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Authority, Mr Emmanuel Asigri, thanked organisers of the programme, and expressed government's commitment to subsequent programmes.

He said the Model-UN had over the years trained and unearthed young talents who had contributed significantly to national development.

Mr Asigri urged the participants to be viable tools for social change and learn more during the session.

Ghana

Students Urged to Acquire Skills to Be Self-Employable

Students have been advised to study hard and acquire skills that would enable them to be on their own, instead of… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Children
External Relations
Education
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.