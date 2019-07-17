Ghana: Founder of Jesus Generation Ministries Raises Concern Over Rogue Elements

The founder of Jesus Generations Ministries, Right Reverend Dr Anyani Boadum, has bemoaned the activities of rogue elements, operating in the name of God, but were actually fleecing and defrauding innocent souls and tarnishing the image of the church.

He has, however, said the criminal activities of these rogue pastors and men of God should be individually dealt with by the country's existing laws, instead of trying to regulate the entire church through new legislation by Parliament.

Rt Rev. Dr Boadum made the call on Sunday, when he delivered the sermon during the launch of the 30th anniversary of the Manna Mission Church in Accra.

He said even though there was so much public mistrust and disenchantment against the church and the rogue elements, the church remained the bride of Jesus Christ which should not be "touched" by anybody.

Rt Rev. Dr Boadum said the public mistrust stemmed from the church's deviation from the original teaching of Jesus Christ.

He observed that the apostolic leadership had all along frowned upon the comercialisation and human rights abuses of some few churches that were tarnishing the image of the majority who were doing the right thing.

"State legislators are thinking about regulating the activities of the entire church and the Pentecostal Council is in consultations with them," he said.

Rt Rev. Dr Boadum commended Dr Seth Ablorh, founder of Manna Mission, for doing a wonderful job in the past 30 years and urged other men of God to emulate his shining examples.

Mrs Doris Ablorh, wife of Dr Ablorh, recounted how her husband was deported from Russia while studying medicine at Krasnodar for secretly distributing the Bible and engaging in evangelism.

She however stated that another door got opened for her husband to study medicine in Nashville, Tennessee and the Oral Roberts University both in the USA.

Mrs Ablorh said the ground breaking ceremony for the establishment of Manna Mission was performed by the late Oral Roberts on July 4, 1988 at Teshie Tsuibleoo.

She said the church had grown from a group of small believers into a 2,200 strong and active membership with 20 branches nationwide.

Mrs Ablorh disclosed that the church had graduated 650 students from its bible school while Manna Mission Hospital, for the past 30 years, has seen 687,245 Out Patient Department (OPD) visits; 76,729 admissions; 13,502 babies delivered and 10,008 surgeries successfully carried out.

Its Academy, she said, had also enrolled a total of 4,938 students with some gaining admission into prestigious schools and universities.