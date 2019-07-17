Ghana: Students Urged to Acquire Skills to Be Self-Employable

Mpohor — Students have been advised to study hard and acquire skills that would enable them to be on their own, instead of looking for non-existing jobs after school.

"Government departments, ministries and agencies are so choked that there is no room to employ fresh people who have just completed their courses of study", The Executive Director of John Sanie Foundation, Mr John Sanie, has stated.

John Sanie Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has been working in the districts in the fields of education, health and other social sectors.

Mr Sanie told students who have registered to do vacation classes at the Mpohor Senior High School in the Mpohor District of the Western Region that it was better to acquire skills that could allow them to be on their own because the employment opportunities were far lesser than the graduates turned out from institutions every year.

The vacation classes was a collaboration with the Mpohor Traditional Council, the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mpohor SHS and the John Sanie Foundation targeting over 300 students and school drop outs.

He observed that if a student learnt how to weld, make doughnuts, sew, paint, and repair electrical gadgets among others, the student could be on his or her own because almost every village now is connected to the national grid and so jobs in the rural areas were in abundance and nobody could learn a trade and be left to idle.

Mr Sanie disclosed that his foundation had supported students who were brilliant but needy in the past, adding "the foundation has sent five students including one female student on full scholarship to study outside Ghana. The foundation is here to help those who cannot climb the educational ladder due to financial constraints."

The Executive Director intimated that education was the foundation of any development which could send you to any part of the world so students should take their education very serious.

The Assistant Headmaster of Mpohor SHS, Mr Isaac Kwesi Mickson, noted that with the current educational system where students spent a lot of time at home, vacation classes would occupy the students because "the devil finds work for the idle hand".

The Board Chair of the school, Nana Kwampong Aboah II, observed that it was a blessing to have this golden opportunity because not all students get the chance of enjoying vacation classes for no charge.

The Omanhene of the Mpohor Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwaw Ensile II, who chaired the function, noted that those in the community above 60 years did not get the opportunity to enjoy vacation classes, adding "you should count yourselves blessed."

"You should use the mobile phone to study and excel. Some students use the phone for very bad deeds which often lead them into trouble. Desist from acts which could affect you negatively," Osabarima Kwaw Ensile II stressed.