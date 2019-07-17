Ghana: Two Grabbed in Connection With Killing of Woman At Abrewa Nkwantam

Koforidua — Two persons have been arrested by the Eastern Regional Police Command in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old woman, at Abrewa Nkwantam, a suburb of Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

The suspects, Francis Togbuiga, 36, and Iddi Mohammed,30, also known as Columbia, charged with murder, have been remanded in police custody, assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile the police have mounted a search for two other accomplices.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said after the alleged murder of the woman, the suspects concealed her body in a bush behind the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Educational Unit Office on the Kasadjan road in the New Juaben North municipality of the Eastern Region.

DSP Tetteh said the body has been deposited at the St.Joseph Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy, adding that the police retrieved a Techno mobile phone, believed to have been robbed from the deceased.

He said that on July 9, this year, at about 7am, the deceased left home to her shop, but did not return and efforts to trace her whereabouts were unsuccessful.

DSP Tetteh said the sister of the deceased, Lydia Bosompem, reported the matter to the police, who dispatched investigators to search for her.

He indicated that the police found Rita's body lying in a nearby bush in supine position.

According to DSP Tetteh, investigations suggested the deceased struggled with her assailants before she was overpowered and dragged into the bush.

He said the police also found bruises on the cheek and blood oozing from the left ear while other visible marks of assault were found on the back, right ankle, buttocks and both thighs.