17 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Africa Media Advertising Sales Summit Held in Accra

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

The Africa Media Advertising Sales Summit (AfriMass) has been held in Accra last week to discuss strategies to boost the sales of media agencies in the country.

Under the theme, 'The future of media sales prospect, challenges and the opportunities' it brought together stakeholders and professionals to share ideas on media sales and offer practical solutions in enhancing the sales of advertising agencies in the country.

Mr Raymond Smith, a Managing Partner of AfriMass said the purpose for the summit was to create a platform for individuals and corporate institutions to share ideas on media sales and marketing.

General Manager of Vizuem Ghana, Emmanuel Odoom urged media agencies in Ghana to develop their sales strategies in order to continue to stay say in business.

Managing Partner of Afiba Consulting, Jesse Agyepong gave an overview of the corporate media landscape in Ghana and how to build a stronger relationship with media houses and the corporate world.

He explained that consumer needs were insatiable and kept changing and, therefore, advertisers needed to innovate and better position themselves to become relevant to the changing consumer needs.

"What is a company without a consumer and what a consumer without a company is?" Mr Agyepong asked and admonished sales personnel in the media agencies "to focus beyond the cost and concentrate more on the values".

"Always work with value as a salesperson and if your equity is weak, find someone with a strong equity to support you," he said.

