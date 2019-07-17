17 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Agro Master Launches Fertiliser Credit Scheme

Tagged:

Related Topics

Agro Master, a fast growing agribusiness firm has launched a fertiliser and input credit scheme to support small scale farmers across the country.

The scheme, which has been rolled out in the Eastern Region after a successful pilot, is to contribute to the national quest to boost agric production in the country.

It is to help small holder farmers to overcome the critical challenge of farm finance that adversely affects production and incomes.

As part of the scheme, farmers who enroll are offered fertiliser and agro chemicals, to be paid later either before or after harvest, depending on the type of crop and repayment arrangement.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Saturday, Mr Edmund Mingle, Director of Agro Master explained that the scheme has been designed to provide effective access to farm inputs and flexible payment terms.

He said the scheme was introduced on the basis of a research and pilot which showed that in spite of the government's fertiliser subsidy programme, many small scale farmers lacked financial capacity to purchase the inputs on time and in the right quantity.

"To be able to harvest a good yield, fertiliser and other chemicals have to be applied on schedule, in the right quantity and at the right place," he said.

As a support system, he said his outfit also offers farm advisory services to the beneficiary farmers, and collaborates with the agric extension offices to educate the farmers on best farming practices.

The scheme, he said, would be extended to the Central Region in the next farming season, after its full rollout in the Eastern Region.

Mr Mingle urged the farmers to take advantage of the scheme to expand their farm production to boost the rural economy and create more jobs for the youth.

Ghana

Students Urged to Acquire Skills to Be Self-Employable

Students have been advised to study hard and acquire skills that would enable them to be on their own, instead of… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.