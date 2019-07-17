Ghana: Agro Master Launches Fertiliser Credit Scheme

Agro Master, a fast growing agribusiness firm has launched a fertiliser and input credit scheme to support small scale farmers across the country.

The scheme, which has been rolled out in the Eastern Region after a successful pilot, is to contribute to the national quest to boost agric production in the country.

It is to help small holder farmers to overcome the critical challenge of farm finance that adversely affects production and incomes.

As part of the scheme, farmers who enroll are offered fertiliser and agro chemicals, to be paid later either before or after harvest, depending on the type of crop and repayment arrangement.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Saturday, Mr Edmund Mingle, Director of Agro Master explained that the scheme has been designed to provide effective access to farm inputs and flexible payment terms.

He said the scheme was introduced on the basis of a research and pilot which showed that in spite of the government's fertiliser subsidy programme, many small scale farmers lacked financial capacity to purchase the inputs on time and in the right quantity.

"To be able to harvest a good yield, fertiliser and other chemicals have to be applied on schedule, in the right quantity and at the right place," he said.

As a support system, he said his outfit also offers farm advisory services to the beneficiary farmers, and collaborates with the agric extension offices to educate the farmers on best farming practices.

The scheme, he said, would be extended to the Central Region in the next farming season, after its full rollout in the Eastern Region.

Mr Mingle urged the farmers to take advantage of the scheme to expand their farm production to boost the rural economy and create more jobs for the youth.