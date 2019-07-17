16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zondo Commission Appoints Second Acting Secretary Since De Wee's Suspension Over Bosasa Allegations

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has appointed Bridgitte Shabalala as its new Acting Secretary.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the commission's spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela said Shabalala's appointment comes after Peter Pedlar, who was Acting Secretary, left the commission to take up a new job.

Shabalala would be in the acting role from July 16 until end of August, Stemela said.

Shabalala has a law degree (B. Iuris). She also worked as the provincial head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The commission welcomes her and is confident that she will make a meaningful contribution to the work of the commission during her acting period."

The commission also wished Pedler well in his new job.

Pedler took over the post after the commission's secretary Dr Khotso de Wee, was placed on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that he was paid bribes by Bosasa.

De Wee has denied the allegations, which are made in an affidavit by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, News24 previously reported.

Stemela said the investigation into the allegation against De Wee had not been completed. His appointment with the commission would have expired at the end of August, Stemela said.

