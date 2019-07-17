17 July 2019

Uganda: 39 Murder Cases Registered in Rwizi Region in One Month

By Felix Ainebyoona

At least 39 cases of murder were registered last month in the five districts of Rwizi region, police have said.

The districts are Mbarara, Kiruhura, Isingiro, Ibanda and Ntungamo.

Twelve cases were registered in Mbarara, 10 in Kiruhura, four in Ibanda, seven in Isingiro and six in Ntungamo.

The Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, on Monday said some people were killed by mob action while others were found dead on the roads and people's farms.

Mr Kasasira said police are making inquiries into the cases.

Ten murder cases were as result of mob action while 28 have not been associated with any motive; one was as a result of domestic violence.

He added: "We condemn mob action and we call upon members of the public to equally condemn this act from their communities because innocent people have been killed. Nobody is supposed to kill another according to our laws. Let people follow proper procedures so that suspects are prosecuted," he said.

Mr Kasasira further said they have intensified motorised patrols and are engaging local leaders from LC1 to LC3 to constitute security teams to coordinate with police to ensure security of the residents is guaranteed.

He urged local leaders to carry out their roles and help police track down the perpetrators of such crimes in their localities.

According to Uganda Police Annual Crime and Safety Report 2018, Mbarara registered 138 cases of homicide; Ntungamo 96 and Isingiro 66 cases.

