Liberia: National Housing Authority, Shelter Afrique Sign MOU for the Provision of 1,000 Housing Units for Low Income Earners in Liberia

Nairobi, Kenya — On Tuesday, July 16, 2019 the National Housing Authority (NHA) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Shelter Afrique for the provision of 1000 housing units for low-income earners.

The signing ceremony was held in Nairobi, Kenya as NHA was represented by Hon. Cecelia Cuffy Brown, Managing Director, while Shelter Afrique was represented by its Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director Hon. Andrew Chimphondah.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hon. Cecelia Cuffy Brown, Managing Director of the NHA described the MoU as the formal process of reinforcing existing collaboration between the two organizations since the formation of Shelter Afrique in 1982 and a first step in the right direction of NHA's strategic partnerships under President's George M. Weah's Pro-poor Agenda.

Hon. Cecelia Cuffy Brown pointed that, since the formation of Shelter Afrique in 1982, Liberia has been a potential member of the entity but there has been NO intervention

Madame, Brown indicated that her administration was grateful to God the almighty, to have such an unique platform with Shelter Afrique and by the signing of said MoU between the two entities, it sets an historic era at the National Housing Authority - Liberia for the construction of 1000 affordable and affluent communities across country , thus creating job opportunities for many Liberians.

She expressed NHA's openness to partner with other non-governmental organizations, private sector and communities with shared vision in addressing the housing needs of the vulnerable and low-income Liberians consistent with the Government of Liberia's Pro-Poor Agenda.

Hon. Cecelia Cuffy Brown termed interventions to be implemented under the partnership as crucial to the sustainable delivery of adequate and affordable housing especially to communities living in slums.

She said, under this MoU, NHA commits to receiving the international partner and provide required support for smooth implementation of its programs as Executives of Shelter Afrique is expected in Liberia for a ground breaking ceremony.

Also speaking on behalf of Shelter Afrique Hon. Chimphondah, Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director Hon. Andrew Chimphondah said, his organization is driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live.

Hon. Chimphondah further emphasizes that both Shelter Afrique and NHA share the vision of providing greater access to adequate, affordable and affluent communities for low income and vulnerable communities and plan to achieve this through working with public, private and community sector partners.

Finally, he assured Hon. Cecelia Cuffy Brown, Managing Director at the NHA on his entity commitment to the process and vow to ensure that the project will be implemented to the fullest. He also confirmed the visit to Liberia for the ground breaking ceremony schedule at a late date to be announce

In conclusion, the release highlighted that Shelter Afrique was established in 1982 by African governments, the African Development Banks (AfDB), African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa - Re) and CDC and (UK's Development Finance Institution) with the mandate of mobilizing resources for housing development in Africa.

Shelter Afrique began operations in 1985 and since then have developed a robust portfolio of projects and activities, acquired substantial operational experience and established Shelter Afrique as a credible housing finance institution.