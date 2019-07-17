17 July 2019

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Supreme Court Reserves Ruling in Super FM Journalist's Murder Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — The Supreme Court has reserved ruling into the alleged murder case of Super FM/TV Journalist Tyron A. Browne.

The ruling was reserved following legal arguments between state lawyers representing the late journalist and the defense counsels, representing Jonathan K. Williams, Alice Youti and Edwina Youti.

Journalist Browne was murdered on the night of April 15, 2018, in the Duport Road Community along the Kingdom Care Road.

Prior to his death, the deceased worked as a journalist with Super FM/TV, own by businessman George B. Kailondo.

The case was taken to the Supreme Court based on an appeal through a Writ of Certiorari, requesting the full bench to reverse the ruling of Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, who had ruled in favor of Jonathan K. Williams, Alice Youti and Edwina Youti, defendants in the murder trial.

Jonathan Williams was charged with murder while Alice Youti and Edwina Youti were charged with hindering law enforcement in connection with Journalist Browne's death.

Associate Justice Yuoh ruled in favor of the defendants after their motions -- motion for separate trial, motion for change of venue and motion to dismiss indictment -- were denied by presiding Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court 'A'.

In her ruling, Justice Yuoh said: "Wherefore and in view of all that have been stated, the alternative writ of certiorari is hereby affirmed, and the peremptory writ of certiorari is ordered issued. The two rulings of the trial judge denied both the motion for a separate trial from defendant Jonathan Williams by petitioners Alice Youti and Edwina Youti.

"And the motion for change of venue by petitioner Jonathan Williams are hereby reversed, with the instruction that the matter regarding petitioners Alice and Edwina Youti be transferred to the appropriate magisterial court; and further instruction against petitioner Jonathan Williams be transferred to the 16th Judicial Circuit Court, Gbarpolu County in accordance with the law regarding such transfer and that the trial thereto be prioritized."

During argument at the Criminal Court 'A', the defense lawyer of Alice Youti and Edwina Youti, Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, argued that the crime of hindering law enforcement cannot be tried with a murder suspect, requesting Judge Willie to separate his clients' trial from Jonathan Williams.

He also argued that Judge Willie does not have jurisdiction over the crime of hindering law enforcement, therefore, he also argued that the case be transferred to the Magisterial Court.

While Jonathan Williams' lawyers argued for change of venue on grounds that their client will not have a fair trial in Montserrado County due to public sentiments in the case.

But state lawyers argued that the defendants cannot be tried separately on grounds that the actions of Alice and Edwina complimented the act of murder. They also argued that there are no public sentiments in the case to grant defendant Williams a change of venue.

During Tuesday's (July 16) argument at the Supreme Court, state lawyers also proffered the same arguments while the defense counsels also maintained their arguments on behalf of their clients.

Following the arguments, the Supreme Court's Full Bench reserved ruling into the alleged murder case of the late journalist Browne for a later date.

Liberia

'Liberia Risks Disease Outbreaks Amid Sanitation Problem'

Prominent biomedical scientist and social activist, Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan, has said that, "a major outbreak of… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.