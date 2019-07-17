17 July 2019

Liberia: 3 Inmates Set Free At Gbarnga Central Prison

The Center for Legal Education Human Rights and Peace Studies in consultation with the Ministry of Justice has set free three inmates at the Gbarnga Central Prison in Bong County.

The three inmates were set free after being detained at the Gbarnga Central Prison for over two months for alleged theft of property and criminal conspiracy.

Serving Humanity for Empowerment and Development is partnering with several international organizations for fast track court program.

Addressing journalists following the legal hearing of the three detainees, Anthony Lawrance Tomah told reporters that the organization works with the courts under the Ministry of Justice's pre - trial detainees at the various prison facilities across five counties here.

Mr. Tomah explains that the organization informs the courts about pre-trial detainees who have stayed behind bars without trial.

According to him, the detainees' rights have been violated by the government of Liberia.

For their part, the three inmates speaking to reporters extended gratitude to the Center for Legal Education Human Rights and Peace Studies and partners for the legal representation.

They praised the organizations for setting them free in order to be reintegrated in the society so as to contribute to the growth and development of the Country.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley

