Nigeria: Govt Engages Experts to Form Artisanal Miners Into Cooperatives

The Federal Government has reached an agreement with a French company, SOFRECO, as technical experts/consultants to develop a programme for the formalisation of artisanal miners into cooperatives and small-scale mining outfits toward seeing them grow into larger mining companies.

Project Coordinator of the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), Mr Linus Adie, in a statement, said the plan is to better organise the Small-Scale and Artisanal Miners (ASMs) for economic development.

He said the Federal Government considers the composition of the group paramount as they constitute 80% of Nigeria's mining population.