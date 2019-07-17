17 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Engages Experts to Form Artisanal Miners Into Cooperatives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victoria Onehi

The Federal Government has reached an agreement with a French company, SOFRECO, as technical experts/consultants to develop a programme for the formalisation of artisanal miners into cooperatives and small-scale mining outfits toward seeing them grow into larger mining companies.

Project Coordinator of the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), Mr Linus Adie, in a statement, said the plan is to better organise the Small-Scale and Artisanal Miners (ASMs) for economic development.

He said the Federal Government considers the composition of the group paramount as they constitute 80% of Nigeria's mining population.

Nigeria

Ed Sheeran Plans Jollof Rice Adventure

It seems like multiple award-winning British singer Ed Sheeran has added Nigeria to his bucket list - all because of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Labour
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.