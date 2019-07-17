17 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: VP Taylor Cautions On Domestic Violence Bill

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor says the Domestic Violence Bill that was passed by the House of Representatives and sent to the Liberian Senate for concurrence needs to be signed by the President before it be passed into law.

Presiding over the 48th day sitting of the 2nd session Tuesday July 16, 2019, Vice President Taylor said the Domestic Violence Bill of 2019 cannot be passed into the full force of the law by the House of Representatives and be sent to the Liberian Senate without the President signing it.

Madam Taylor, who is the president of the Liberian Senate, warns the secretary of the Liberian Senate, Mr. NanbolorSingbe to be careful with how the Bills are sent from the House of Representatives to the Liberian Senate, saying that if it is full force of the law, which means there is nothing the Senate can do about it.

She added that after the bill was passed by the House of Representatives, President Weah supposed to sign it before it turns to hand bill into law, noting that the Bill hasn't been signed by the President.

The Domestic violence Bill of 2019 which was passed by House of Representatives last Thursday was sent to the Liberian Senate Tuesday July 16, for concurrence.

Senator Peter Coleman of Grand Kru County made the motion that copy of the bill be sent to all the Senators and the Bill be submitted to the committees on Judiciary, Health and Gender and report to plenary in the soonest possible time.By Ethel A. Tweh

