Namibia: Seidler Smashes Long Distance Record

PHILLIP Seidler smashed his 10km open water national record when he came 32nd overall in the Open Water Men's 10km event at the Fina World Championships in Yeosu, South Korea on Tuesday.

Competing against the world's top long distance swimmers, Seidler completed the 10km event in a time of one hour 50 minutes 14 seconds to finish 32nd overall out of 75 swimmers that entered the race.

He finished 2:18 behind the winner, Florian Wellbrock of Germany, while Marc Antoine Olivier of France came second in 1:47:56 and Rob Muffels of Germany third in 1:47:57.

Seidler was also the third African to complete the race, behind two South Africans - Chad Ho, who came 23rd in 1:49:37 and Danie Marais who came 30th in 1:50:14.

His time smashed his previous record time of 1:54:41 that he established at the South African National Aquatic Championships in Jeffrey's Bay earlier this year by more than four minutes.

His elated mother, Nadia, who accompanied him, thanked all Namibians for their support.

"Thank you to all the Namibians for the incredible support. All the good luck messages helped Phillip to make Namibia proud. Today he swam his fastest 10km race ever, sharing the water with only the world's elite. We are very, very happy and proud," she said.

Two more Namibians will compete at the Fina World Championships, when the swimming events start in Gwangju on Sunday, namely Ronan Wantenaar, who will compete in the 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley, and Alexander Skinner who will compete in the 50m and 100m freestyle events.

Before they left for Gwangju, Wantenaar and Skinner, meanwhile, both broke records at the third short course gala which was held over the weekend.

Wantenaar set a new 100m individual medley record in the Boys 17-18 year as well as the Men's Open category with a time of 58,30 seconds, which beat the former mark of 58,50 which was set by Quinton Delie ten years ago.

Skinner equalled his own Men's Open 50m butterfly record of 25,97 seconds, that he established three years ago.

The star of the gala, though, was Mikah Burger, who broke five records in the Boys 13-14 year category.

In the individual medley he set a new 100m record of 1:01,36, which broke his own record of 1:03,11, and in the 200m he set a new record of 2:13,70, which also broke his own record of 2:13,85.

In backstroke he broke his own 50m record of 28,63 with a new time of 28,54, while he also broke his own 100m record of 1:01,34 with a new time of 1:00,73.

He also set a new 100m butterfly record of 59,81 which broke Corne le Roux's old record of 1:00,46.

Jose Canjulo, who also competed in the boys 13-14 year category, established two new records.

In the 200m breaststroke event he set a new record of 2:32,46, which broke Byron Briedenhann's previous record of 2:33,84, and in the 200m freestyle he broke Mikah Burger's record of 2:03,82 with a new time of 2:02,50.

Sunel Badenhorst set a new 50m backstroke record of 33,33 in the women's 25-44 year category, while Gabor Salamon set a new 50m freestyle record of 32,60 in the men's 45 and over category.

There were also five new Namibian and one Nasu (Namibia Swimming Union) relay records established.

The gala took place concurrently in Windhoek, Swakopmund and Oranjemund with more than 170 swimmers competing.