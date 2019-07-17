17 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: DHPS Win Three Gold At SA Judo Champs

A JUDO team of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek won three gold medals and seven in total at the South African Open Judo Championships which was recently held in Vanderbijlpark.

Sensei Sylvia Konzmann won gold in the masters category and silver in the Katame-no-Kata category, while sensei Stompie Matthyser won silver in the Masters and silver in the Katame-no-Kata category.

Lorenzo Denk won gold in the 13/14 age group category; Jana Mutschler won gold in the 10 year old category; and Amelie Durrschmidt won silver in the 11 year old category.

It was the sixth year in a row that DHPS had participated at the championships, which this year saw more than 1 500 judokas from the various South African provinces, as well as Namibia, Angola, the DR Congo and Zimbabwe competing.

For the second time, the DHPS also set up kata teams. The presentation of the Nage-no and Katame-no-Kata are among the most training intensive preparations and even the smallest mistake is penalised and can cost the medal.

Fhulufhelo Ramphaga and Jacob von Holly gave the Katame-no- Kata a first try, while Ricardo von Flotow and Konstantin Schindler competed in Nage-no-Kata for the second time. Both teams were a bit unfortunate and could not secure any medals, while the coaches Konzmann and Matthyser just missed the gold medal in the Katame-no-Kata.

Lorenz Denk managed to fight his way back to the top after six encounters and won the final with a drop Seoinage. It was a fantastic performance in a very tough completely category.

The newcomer girls, Amelie Dürrschmidt and Jana Mutscher were highly motivated and demonstrated their skills on the mat which they had acquired in training and went on to win gold and silver for the team.

