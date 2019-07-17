Namibia: O&l Supports Ramblers Dream

THE Ohlthaver & List Group recently announced its support for youth football in Namibia when it signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with Ramblers Soccer Academy.

The sponsorship will cover Ramblers' annual youth tournament which will be staged from 26 to 28 July, as well as other activities of the academy throughout the year.

In return Ohlthaver & List (O&L) has been granted branding rights on the academy kits and at the stadium.

It will be the 12th edition of the annual youth tournament which attracts youth teams from u7, u9, u11, u13 to u15, u17 and u19 age groups from all over Namibia.

It is not the first time that O&L supports the tournament. Two years ago they were also the main sponsors.

More than 500 youth players will be in action at the tournament and word is that some scouts from South Africa will also be present to identify talent for recruitment to teams in the neighbouring country. That is in addition to national selectors who normally grace the tournament.

"As the O&L Group, we are extremely humbled by this wonderful opportunity to make a positive impact and difference by 'Creating a future and enhancing life' for our Namibian youth and future sport stars," O&L executive chairman Sven Thieme said, adding:

"The O&L Group has realised the potential for talent and skill amongst young people and is proud to support the Ramblers Club through a two-year sponsorship that aims to actively support player development and recruitment, setting our young players up for success to play at elite level and who knows, making a great career in international football. Providing locally relevant sports and recreation programs can be useful in building a sense of purpose, hope and belonging in our communities. But, it is important to note that in order to run such sports clubs and programs successfully, discipline is required, along with good governance and sound minds that have the interest of youth development at heart. For this I would like to commend the Ramblers Football Club for a sound track-record and positive reputation of integrity, excellence and a purpose-driven culture that spans over more than 70 years."

According to an O&L press release, the sponsorship is about 'creating a future' for more than 500 youths whose progress could inevitably result in the bigger picture of enhancing the lives of many others around them. Thieme encouraged the players to have a purpose and passion.

"Challenge and ask yourself the hard question: 'What is my purpose in life, and am I living it?' The opportunity to play with your peers in a team significantly enhances your ability to become self-empowered as well as to develop resilience for the future and be your best version. So, grab this opportunity with passion and commitment so that you inspire your local community and upcoming football stars to be the very best versions of themselves," he said.

Ramblers club president, Harald Hecht, said they were proud to be rewarded for their efforts.

"We are grateful for being recognised and rewarded for the tireless efforts by volunteers, parents and players over the years in making the Ramblers Soccer Academy one of the best in Namibia and are more than ready to live up to the responsibilities associated with a sponsorship," Hecht said.

"We are determined to turn this relationship into a real smart partnership with mutually rewarding benefits. The funds from the sponsorship will be spent in further maintenance and extension of facilities and further investment into the coaching staff of Ramblers Soccer Academy," he added.

Through the partnership, Ramblers aims to produce more national players, according to the press release.

"The club has produced more than 15 junior national players (u17, u19, u20 and u23) in the last five years. That is in addition to senior national players. For example, six of the players who were in the Brave Warriors team that played a friendly against Botswana last year had links to Ramblers FC," it added.