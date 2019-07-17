17 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Dodds and Bergh Win Douglas Motors Tournament

CLINTON Dodds and Burger Bergh won the inaugural Douglas Motors Random Partner Combined golf tournament at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

The pair completed the betterball tournament with a total of 74 points to finish three points clear of Trevor Mills and Rumiko Ishigami.

Claud Abrahams and Aggie Dodds finished third on 70, after beating Sakkie Matheus and Jan van Wyk, who also had 70, on a count out, while Theo Saunderson and Toady Gurirab came fifth overall on 69 points.

There were also several nearest to the pin winners, with Mike Beavis winning on the third hole, Cor Beuke on the ninth hole, Theo Saunderson on the 13th hole and Toady Gurirab on the 17th hole.

