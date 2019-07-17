17 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: UNDP Facilitates for Govt's Internal Auditors

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) with funding support from UNDP, concludes a 10-day Certified Government Auditing Professional Training (CGAP) in Monrovia.

The training was to build the capacity of Internal Auditors to acquire internationally recognized certification in government auditing.

It targeted 46 internal auditors assigned to government ministries and agencies.

During the closing ceremony, Sidiki A. Quisia National ProgramSpecialist of UNDP Sustainable Economic Transformation Pillar recounted support to IAA.

UNDP has over the years, supported the IAA in strengthening the capacity of internal auditors, to execute their mandate in general government spending, based on value for money and to deter fraud.Mr. Quisia urged beneficiaries to use the skills and knowledge acquired to contribute to the professionalization of their workforce.

"The focus of this training is not on the number of days or weeks, but how well you can use the knowledge to become professionals in your respective functions," says Quisia.

He assured the IAA of UNDP support to government core functions to meet the objectives set out in the national framework of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

J. WelligntonBarchue, Senior Economist and UN Focal Point at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) paid tribute to UNDP for the continued partnership.

Barchue assured that the Ministry will continue to work with UNDP in providing catalytic interventions for core government functions."We appreciate the continued support from UNDP for core government functions and reducing waste in public financial management," stressed Barchue.

He admonished the trainees to see the training as an opportunity to step up their game plan in executing their audit functions and principles.For his part, the Director General of IAA Emmanuel Nyeswa, said that he was pleased and proud that UNDP continues to support the IAA.

"UNDP is not only supporting the CGAP training but also the development of a step by step procedure of the Audit Act and regulation," notes Nyeswa.

He said that this training will help the auditors acquire an internationally recognized certification program.

The focus of the IAA is on Professional certification programs like CGAP, CIA etc to enhance the capacity of Auditors to compete with their counterparts in other jurisdictions in Auditing.Nyeswa appealed to UNDP to include the IAA in its new program cycle 2020-2024, stressing the need also for logistical support.

Liberia

'Liberia Risks Disease Outbreaks Amid Sanitation Problem'

Prominent biomedical scientist and social activist, Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan, has said that, "a major outbreak of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.