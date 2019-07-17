Liberia: UNDP Facilitates for Govt's Internal Auditors

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) with funding support from UNDP, concludes a 10-day Certified Government Auditing Professional Training (CGAP) in Monrovia.

The training was to build the capacity of Internal Auditors to acquire internationally recognized certification in government auditing.

It targeted 46 internal auditors assigned to government ministries and agencies.

During the closing ceremony, Sidiki A. Quisia National ProgramSpecialist of UNDP Sustainable Economic Transformation Pillar recounted support to IAA.

UNDP has over the years, supported the IAA in strengthening the capacity of internal auditors, to execute their mandate in general government spending, based on value for money and to deter fraud.Mr. Quisia urged beneficiaries to use the skills and knowledge acquired to contribute to the professionalization of their workforce.

"The focus of this training is not on the number of days or weeks, but how well you can use the knowledge to become professionals in your respective functions," says Quisia.

He assured the IAA of UNDP support to government core functions to meet the objectives set out in the national framework of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

J. WelligntonBarchue, Senior Economist and UN Focal Point at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) paid tribute to UNDP for the continued partnership.

Barchue assured that the Ministry will continue to work with UNDP in providing catalytic interventions for core government functions."We appreciate the continued support from UNDP for core government functions and reducing waste in public financial management," stressed Barchue.

He admonished the trainees to see the training as an opportunity to step up their game plan in executing their audit functions and principles.For his part, the Director General of IAA Emmanuel Nyeswa, said that he was pleased and proud that UNDP continues to support the IAA.

"UNDP is not only supporting the CGAP training but also the development of a step by step procedure of the Audit Act and regulation," notes Nyeswa.

He said that this training will help the auditors acquire an internationally recognized certification program.

The focus of the IAA is on Professional certification programs like CGAP, CIA etc to enhance the capacity of Auditors to compete with their counterparts in other jurisdictions in Auditing.Nyeswa appealed to UNDP to include the IAA in its new program cycle 2020-2024, stressing the need also for logistical support.