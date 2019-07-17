Liberia: Miss Liberia Donates Waste Collection Materials to Duala Market

Miss Liberia Wokie Dolo on Saturday, July 13, 2019 donated several waste collection materials to the Duala branch of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) to enhance its waste collection ability, a release has said.

According to the release, she donated three wheelbarrows, five shovels, and four large iron garbage collections bins.

The donation, Dolo said, is in continuation of her clean-up campaign under the title, "Liberians for Clean Liberia," which was launched on July 8, 2019 in the densely populated Duala market with a massive clean-up exercise, through the removal of the uncollected waste that was in the front view of the market.

"As Liberians, it is our responsibility to ensure that this country is clean, healthy and safe for ourselves and the next generation, but not to just sit idle and wait for the government," Dolo added.

She also educated the marketeers about waste control methods including the separation of productions into biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes.

She added: "We can reuse plastic bottles or the empty mayonnaise jars at home to create flower pots or sell oil in it or milk and to keep cooking materials like salt and cubes. As for the cans, we can sell it, as well as make traditional pots since it is aluminum, instead of throwing the empty ones away.

"By doing these things, we will reduce the number of wastes that go to the dumpsites, which is very important for the safety of the environment and our health. If we do not discharge our responsibilities now, then not only us, but our children and our grandchildren will suffer the consequences of our actions years ahead.

"Therefore, it is very important for us all to join the movement and start practicing sustainable or proper waste management from or homes, workplaces, and offices. It is now time for us to act as responsible citizens to stop the illegal disposal of wastes or the digging of holes to fill it with rubbish.

"We cannot escape the consequence of our action if we choose not to protect the environment which is undermined by the ugly way we dispose of our dirt. The truth of the matter is that Liberia faces serious environmental challenges, and the government has never been in denial over this."

The Miss Liberia further informed the marketeers and passersby that roadside air pollution is increasing daily, because of illegal dumping or improper disposal of wastes.

"If we don't take action to reduce waste, our landfills will be full soon; thereby creating a problem for waste collection. It is for this reason we need to do more to treasure and conserve our resources by reducing, reusing, and recycling our waste. Our landfills should be the last resort for our unavoidable solid wastes, not the first port of call for most of it," the Ms. Dolo added.

She also called on manufacturers of all kinds of goods to undertake measures to minimize the environmental impact of their products.

"It is about time you people rethink your business approach from design to packaging and, finally, disposal by producing products that generate less waste and facilitate recycling," the Dolo said.

Madam Hajai Sirleaf, Superintendent of the LMA Duala market branch, thanked Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo for the support and promised to use the donated materials for the rightful purpose.

"My daughter, this donation came at the right time and will help us collect market garbage and to keep the place clean," Madam Sirleaf said.

The Miss Liberia has meanwhile thanked the government through the Monrovia City Corporation for their continued moral support towards the project.