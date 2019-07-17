17 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NMB Tells Artisanal Miners to Formalise to Get Loans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daily News Reporter in Geita

NMB bank has urged small scale miners in the country to formalise their activities in order to acquire financial loans that would enable them bolster their businesses.

Making the revelation here recently in a workshop to educate artisanal miners on ways to formalise their activities, NMB, the bank's Chief of Retail Banking, Filbert Mponzi said that on average they issue over 40m/- per month to them, opportunity they should exploit.

"If you formalise your activities and form groups too, you will get our financial assistance in terms of loans and shall also educate you on how best to use them.

"You only need now to open business accounts and keep financial records," he pointed out.

The Retail Banking Chief said that many of them fail to access loans because they lack bank accounts and sets to pin as collateral, something that can be easily addressed.

"We believe that if you heed our advice and formalize your businesses as individuals or as groups, you'll get loans.

We shall continue to educate you artisanal miners on the best business practices and have saving culture," Mr Mponzi said.

Presiding over, Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Stanislaus Nyongo, thanked the bank for organizing the Small Scale Entrepreneurs (SMEs) workshop, saying its impacts would widen tax base to the government.

Tanzania

Prosecution Witness Recants Zitto's Claims

A PROSECUTION witness yesterday recanted claims by opposition political party leader Zitto Kabwe, allegedly linking the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Business
Company
Banking
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.