Botswana: Dimension Data MTB Challenge On July 27

Gaborone — Botswana's ultimate mountain bike race scheduled for July 27 promises a bigger, better, interesting and fun filled day.

Dimension Data Route 73 Mountain Bike (MTB) challenge hosted by Cycle4Life Cycling Club will be hosted at StayWell Gardens, along A1 road.

One of the biggest mountain bike cycling events in the Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) calendar, Route73 will, like in previous years, feature scenic track trails.

In an interview, Cycle4Life sponsorship and events manager, Mooketsi Maphane said the race would be filled with fun, interesting single tracks, gentle and steep ascents with amazing cycling views around the Bokaa Dam.

"We will also have beautiful jeep tracks," stated Maphane adding that the riders would experience the 'Rra Boiki' climb, which he explained as a fun climb.

Maphane said participants should expect an exciting, technical and challenging MTB with a few surprises. "MTB cyclists are going to be very happy about the new additions to the route this year," noted Maphane.

Sponsored by Dimension Data, the 2019 Route73 challenge has changed days from hosting it on a Sunday to Saturday.

Maphane noted that they primarily changed from Sunday to afford cyclists reasonable time to travel back to their destinations after a fun saddle in the Kgatleng hills.

He also said his club wanted to cater for the spectators to have a relaxed day while interacting with cyclists after the ride.

He said they were in discussion with StayWell Gardens to have a session where everyone would be able to have a chilled Saturday afternoon over food, drinks and music.

Route73 MTB challenge has over the years attracted international cyclists and Maphane indicated that as a club, they would like to have the race accredited with Union Cyclist International (UCI).

He said going forth, they would engage with stakeholders for guidance and support in accrediting Route73 to UCI.

"The benefits will be marvelous for the country in terms of sport hosting and contributing to the economy and jobs," stated Maphane adding that the move wodul also expose local athletes and enthusiasts to another level of competition.

"It will also improve the country's performance in international competitions," he added.

Dimension Data Route73 MTB challenge categories include kiddies 5km ride, 25km corporate challenge, 25km fun ride, 50km ride and the main race of 73km.

A total of 250 cyclists are anticipated to take part in this race, both locally and internationally.

Proceeds from the race support charity and recently Cycle4Life and their partners, Dimension Data and Opticals Botswana delivered See73 project in Bokaa where they donated over 100 spectacles to the elderly and school going children.

Registration is ongoing at cycling stores locally and online at www.ucbtiming.co.bw; 73km full race is P350, 50km elite race P200, 25km fun ride at P150 and 5 and 10km kiddies' races at P50.

The 25km Corporate race with a team of four riders is registered at P500 per team.

