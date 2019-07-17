17 July 2019

Nigeria: At Last, Lawan Appoints Media Adviser, Others

By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has eventually named Ola Awoniyi, as his Special Adviser on Media, more than one month after his election as president of the Ninth Senate.

Lawan, had shortly after the inauguration of the Ninth National Assembly appointed Festus Adedayo as his Media Adviser but had to withdraw his nomination few days after.

Awoniyi's appointment was announced yesterday evening via a statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa.

Other appointees include Deputy Chief of Staff to Senate President, Karage Mohammed; Special Assistant on New Media, Abubakar Sidiq Usman; Kabir Adamu as Special Adviser on Security and Intellegence, and Muhammad Mukhtar Yawale as Special Adviser on Health.

All the appointments, according to the statement, took immediate effect.

Awoniyi, aged 58, is a graduate of University of Ibadan where he obtained a B.Sc in Psychology and holds Masters in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (MLC) and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MIAD) both from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. He also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from International Institute of Journalism, Abuja in 1997.

He worked with Nigerian Tribune for over a decade before joining the services of Agence France-Press (AFP), where he is the Head of Abuja Office.

The new Deputy Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Karage, is a graduate of University of Sokoto where he obtained Bachelor of Arts (Education). He retired as Director in the Federal Ministry of Education in 2018.

Usman, popularly known as Abu Sidiq, graduated from Federal University of Technology, Minna where he obtained both his first and second degrees.

A blogger, Sidiq was the head of Social Media Unit of the Field Operations Directorate of All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general election.

