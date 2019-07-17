17 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Yanga Dismiss Captain Armband Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans leadership has described claims that the club's defender Kelvin Yondani has refused to retain the captaincy armband as baseless.

Yondani was stripped of the team's captain responsibilities mid-way last season by the Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera and instead, given to Ibrahim Ajib, who has since rejoined his former club Simba SC.

It was reported that Zahera was not happy with his defender accusing him of indiscipline as he failed to report for training session for two days without providing any reasons.

However, reacting to this yesterday was the club's Acting General Secretary Dismas Ten, who questioned the origin of the information. "Yanga are now at the top level.

We do not entertain any conflict related to those issues because we have more important things to take care than concentrating on such matters," said Ten, who is also the club's Media and Communication Officer.

He then urged people to avoid believing misleading information disseminated via online sources insisting that the club is the only reliable platform to reveal anything about the team.

Yanga are currently undergoing pre-season camping in Morogoro ahead of the beginning of the Mainland Premier League new season. However, before the start of the league, the club will stage a historic 'Wiki ya Mwananchi' event whose climax will be on August 4th this year at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

A number of activities have already been prepared to make the day memorable, that include introducing the team's anthem, players, jerseys and host DR Congo side AS Vita for a friendly match.

Meanwhile, Yanga delivered a baptism of fire, as they thrashed Morogoro based side, Tanzanite FC 10-1 in a friendly match at the Morogoro Bible College on Monday.

Attacking midfielder, Mrisho Ngassa netted a hattrick, while other goals were by Feisal Salum, Raphael Daudi, Mapinduzi Balama and Papy Tshishimbi.

Rwandese duo of Patrick Sibomana and Issa Bigirimana as well as Ugandan striker Juma Balinya also registered their names on the score sheet.

In another development, newly signed striker, Namibian Sadney Urikhob has arrived in the country and was due to join Yanga camp in Morogoro yesterday for preseason training ahead of the Mainland Premier League and CAF Champions League assignments.

According to Yanga officials, Urikhob delayed to report in camp early as he was handling family matters.

The team is currently under Assistant Coach, Zambian Noel Mwandila, while Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera is due to arrive in the country next week.

Tanzania

Prosecution Witness Recants Zitto's Claims

A PROSECUTION witness yesterday recanted claims by opposition political party leader Zitto Kabwe, allegedly linking the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.