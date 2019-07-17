Tanzania: Yanga Dismiss Captain Armband Claims

YOUNG Africans leadership has described claims that the club's defender Kelvin Yondani has refused to retain the captaincy armband as baseless.

Yondani was stripped of the team's captain responsibilities mid-way last season by the Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera and instead, given to Ibrahim Ajib, who has since rejoined his former club Simba SC.

It was reported that Zahera was not happy with his defender accusing him of indiscipline as he failed to report for training session for two days without providing any reasons.

However, reacting to this yesterday was the club's Acting General Secretary Dismas Ten, who questioned the origin of the information. "Yanga are now at the top level.

We do not entertain any conflict related to those issues because we have more important things to take care than concentrating on such matters," said Ten, who is also the club's Media and Communication Officer.

He then urged people to avoid believing misleading information disseminated via online sources insisting that the club is the only reliable platform to reveal anything about the team.

Yanga are currently undergoing pre-season camping in Morogoro ahead of the beginning of the Mainland Premier League new season. However, before the start of the league, the club will stage a historic 'Wiki ya Mwananchi' event whose climax will be on August 4th this year at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

A number of activities have already been prepared to make the day memorable, that include introducing the team's anthem, players, jerseys and host DR Congo side AS Vita for a friendly match.

Meanwhile, Yanga delivered a baptism of fire, as they thrashed Morogoro based side, Tanzanite FC 10-1 in a friendly match at the Morogoro Bible College on Monday.

Attacking midfielder, Mrisho Ngassa netted a hattrick, while other goals were by Feisal Salum, Raphael Daudi, Mapinduzi Balama and Papy Tshishimbi.

Rwandese duo of Patrick Sibomana and Issa Bigirimana as well as Ugandan striker Juma Balinya also registered their names on the score sheet.

In another development, newly signed striker, Namibian Sadney Urikhob has arrived in the country and was due to join Yanga camp in Morogoro yesterday for preseason training ahead of the Mainland Premier League and CAF Champions League assignments.

According to Yanga officials, Urikhob delayed to report in camp early as he was handling family matters.

The team is currently under Assistant Coach, Zambian Noel Mwandila, while Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera is due to arrive in the country next week.