16 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: CBK Says Bank Boards to Pay for Cybercrimes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Ngugi

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has issued new rules to payment service providers including commercial banks and technology companies warning the boards of directors that they face "ultimate" liability in case of criminal breaches.

In the guidelines aimed at stemming cybercrime, the CBK says boards will take responsibility for breaches of customer information.

"Payment Service Providers (PSPs) should carry out regular independent assessment and audit functions that shall be undertaken by the internal and external audit and risk functions ... The board of directors is ultimately responsible for the cybersecurity of the PSP," said CBK.

PSPs including firms like Mastercard, Visa, Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom who have 90 days to comply with the requirements published this month.

Firms working with PSPs are also expected to treat customer information confidentially.

"Outsourcing agreements should be governed by a clearly written contract, the nature and detail of which should be appropriate to the materiality of the outsourced activity in relation to the ongoing business of the PSP," says the policy.

"Some of the key provisions of the contract include controls to ensure customer data confidentiality and service providers' liability in case of breach ... "

Some financial institutions are required to collect detailed customer information for anti-money laundering, tax and accounting reasons.

Privacy experts around the world have recently expressed concerns about how personal data is collected and used by companies.

In April, the government approved a tough policy on data protection, paving the way for it to be tabled in Parliament.

Kenya

Man to Hang for Killing Woman Who Rejected His Advances

A 34-year-old farmhand has been sentenced to death for killing a woman who turned down his advances for a love… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.