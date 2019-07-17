Mauritius: Third Lane Near Jin Fei Roundabout Operational

press release

The third lane, constructed along Motorway M2 between Roche Bois Roundabout and Jin Fei Roundabout which will be dedicated to heavy vehicles, was launched this morning, near the Jin Fei Roundabout, by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha.

The contract for the construction of the additional third lane, of width 4 metres with hard shoulder of approximately 3.1 kilometres on each side of Motorway M2, was awarded to Gamma Construction Ltd for the sum of over Rs 330 million. The design and the supervision of the project was conducted by the Road Development Authority (RDA).

In a statement, Minister Bodha highlighted that the opening of the third lane will contribute effectively to traffic decongestion in the northern region, enabling more fluidity of vehicles on the Motorway. He also indicated that the third lane will increase the capacity of the Motorway while simultaneously providing a safe corridor for port traffic to Jin Fei and vice versa. The Minister emphasised it will be beneficial for heavy lorries travelling to and fro along that road segment every day.

Proper traffic signage, he stated, has been used to enhance greater visibility for motorists using the Motorway thereby ensuring their safety on the road. With regard to the red coloured asphalt, he underlined that it will not be used for the lane for cost effectiveness reasons. As for the launching of the Motorway M3 Terre-Rouge/Verdun-Trianon, it is scheduled for Monday 22 July 2019, he added.

Innovations in the project

Several innovations have been included in the project such as demarcated lane use, traffic signage and LED street lightings.

The RDA, the Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit, and the GDS, which is an international Consultant, have worked in collaboration as regards traffic signs which are fixed on a pilot basis along Motorway M2 from Jin Fei Roundabout to Roche-Bois Roundabout (both north and south bounds). The traffic signs conform to the VIENNA Convention. A sample of the traffic sign has been placed on the north-bound of the Motorway before Baie-du-Tombeau Roundabout.

Centralised street lightings have been provided on the Baie-du-Tombeau Roundabout and Riche-Terre Roundabout for better luminosity and visibility at night. LED lights have also been used for energy efficiency.