Tanzania: Dar Resident Charged Afresh With 750,000 Dollar Smuggling

THE prosecution yesterday charged afresh Dar es Salaam resident Haji Juma with three counts related to smuggling 750,000 US dollars (over 1.5bn/-) outside the country.

Before Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, Juma, who resides at Magomeni Mapipa, will now stand charged with money laundering, failure to declare currency and possession of property- the dollars-alleged to have been unlawfully acquired.

In his first arraignment, the accused was charged with two counts of false declaration and possession of property suspected to have been unlawfully acquired.

In yesterday proceedings, however, the prosecution decided to drop the initial two-count case.Thereafter, the prosecution filed the new case with the initial two counts, with addition of money laundering.

The 33-yearold accused was not allowed to enter plea to the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Kelvin Mhina. Magistrate Mhina informed the accused that he was not allowed to enter plea to the charges because the case is an economic.

Under the circumstances, he said, the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the trial and could not even consider any application for bail. As a result, the magistrate remanded the accused until July 30, 2019, when the case comes for mention.

Investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution led by Principal State Attorney Shadrack Kimaro and State Attorney Elia Athanas, have not been completed.

Prosecuting, the trial attorneys told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 19, 2019 at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam.

It was alleged that when leaving Tanzania with the 750,000 dollars, the accused falsely declared that the money belonged to GSM Company.

The court heard further that on the same day and place, the accused was found at the airport with the money, which was reasonably suspected of being unlawfully acquired.

On money laundering, the prosecution alleged that the accused engaged himself with money while knowing or ought to have known that the property was proceeds of predicate offence of possessing money suspected to have been unlawfully acquired.