17 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Bench Onyango for Green Eagles Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Kigali — Gor Mahia Coach Hassan Oktay has named his first eleven for the Cecafa Kagame Cup quarter final match against Green Eagles of Zambia on Wednesday.

The experienced Boniface Oluoch starts in goal ahead of new signing David Mapigano. The back four will be led by skipper Harun Shakava who will play in central defence alongside Charles Momanyi while Wellington Ochieng and Geoffrey Ochieng start as fullbacks.

Hashim Sempala will be charged with providing cover for the defence in the absence of Ernest Wendo. Boniface Omondi and Dickson Ambundo will provide width on the flanks while Kenneth Muguna plays behind the lead striker Nicholas Kipkirui.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Haran Shakava (C), Hashim Sempala, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Dickson Ambundo, Kenneth Muguna, Nicholas Kipkirui

Subs

David Mapigano (GK), Joachim Oluoch, Elvis Ronack, Tobias Otieno, Eliud Lokuwam, Dennis Oalo, Samuel Onyango

Kick off is at 5pm local time.

