Tanzania: PPRA Saves 47bn/ - Public Money From Deceitful Purchases

PUBLIC Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has saved 47bn/- public money that would have been lost due to violation of procurement procedures in public contracts.

The authority said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the money was saved between 2016/17 and 2017/18 fiscal years.

The regulatory body ordered the involved public institutions to return the money, which they paid to contractors and service providers against the public procurement procedures.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Seleman Jafo instructed the regulatory bodies and the law enforcers to institute discipline measures against the defaulters of public procurement rules to deter others.

"Rescuing the money is one thing but those involved in the cheating should be held accountable as per the law and if possible confiscate their assets to compensate the government money," he said.

The minister made the statement when officiating at the seventh Annual Procurement Government Workshop 2019 themed 'Procurement in major projects Towards Tanzania Industrialisation'.

He insisted that the public procurement regulatory bodies should remain vigilant in public procurement to ensure compliance with the law while undertaking procurements.

Mr Jafo asked PPRA to speed up implementation of the national Electronic Procurement System (TANePS) to support the government in the entire public procurement circle.

"The process if possible should be done and completed within a very short time to embark on electronic procurement that will in turn help to increase value for money in public procurement," he said, adding that having the eprocurement in line will help get rid of all the loopholes including fraud in the public procurement procedures.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Dotto James said the process to apply the Eprocurement system in public procurement is waiting for financial procedures that are yet to be settled to enable PPRA to start using the system.

PPRA Chief Executive Officer Engineer Leonard Kapongo said that lack of resources, including manpower, is among the main challenges hindering the regulatory performance especially in conducting periodic inspections of the records and proceedings of procuring entities.

He said the regulator, with only 74 employees out of the required 152 can only reach 100 public institutions out of over 500 per year.

Engineer Kapongo pointed out other challenges as poor supervision in implementation of public contracts by some entities, lack of procurement policies, principles and practices among public institutions.

Commenting on the workshop's theme, Engineer Kapongo said PRRA is determined to administer and enforce compliance on procurement in the course of implementing all government's major projects.