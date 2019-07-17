17 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Orders Retrials

Tagged:

Related Topics

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday made an impromptu visit to Mwanza-based Butimba prison and ordered fresh probes and retrial of all murder related cases in the region.

He instructed Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jumanne Muliro to immediately form a team that will freshly investigate all murder related cases.

President Magufuli issued the order soon after listening to some remandees and prisoners who asked him to intervene to help them get justice.

One of the remandee lamented that he was arrested in 2017 with 16 cans of diesel, taken to Nyegezi police station and later to central police station in the lakeside city.

The suspected further alleged that the police officers asked him to give them a 1m/- bribe to secure his unconditional release but he failed to raise the money.

"I told them that I had only 200,000/- but they refused," he said, informing the Head of State that to his surprise, he was charged with murder along with other suspects whom he didn't even know.

"I was charged with murder and from that moment, I have been languishing in this prison," he said, explaining further that even the charge sheet does not state the area where the murder was committed and yet he remains locked in remand prison.

Earlier, one prisoner accused head of security at Butimba prison of favouring some prisoners while oppressing others. He alleged that some prisoners possess mobile phones but the officer does nothing against them.

"Some prisoners here own mobile phones contrary to regulations but this officer has been doing nothing to them.

At the same time, he is being too harsh to others, I ask you President to intervene in this matter and if possible, please take this officer with you," he explained.

Another remandee told the Head of State that he was arrested and charged with illegal possession of fake currency notes, declaring: "I don't even know how a fake note looks like but I have been in this prison for one and a half years now," he explained.

In response, President Magufuli ordered Mwanza RPC to launch fresh investigation to murder related cases, saying there are signs that many remandees were falsely linked to murder.

President Magufuli advised the RPC to bring in criminal investigators from other areas and replace those handling the cases now for the new team to perform its job without any influence.

He said: "My government does not like to see people jailed unjustifiably, we are doing everything in our capacity to ensure that justice prevails."

Prison Warden Staff Sergeant Jonas Mabula asked President Magufuli to support the prison with a car, metal detector and boat to ease their work.

Responding, Dr Magufuli promised to provide the prison with the car and detector.

Tanzania

Prosecution Witness Recants Zitto's Claims

A PROSECUTION witness yesterday recanted claims by opposition political party leader Zitto Kabwe, allegedly linking the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.