17 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Power Cuts Pose Threats to DStv Subscriptions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The incessant power cuts which have seen the country going for more than 18 hours per day without electricity are posing a huge threat to local industries and service providers with MultiChoice Zimbabwe reporting that the bulk of its customers are pulling out of its DSTV service.

DSTV account holders who spoke to this publication say they will only start paying when the power situation has normalised as their monies will go down the drain.

"In this economy, we cannot be paying for services which we cannot get. It not DSTV's fault but that of the power utility (ZESA). To make matters worse, the subscriptions are in foreign currency, so I can't be throwing money down the drain," said Abel Mangwiro, a DStv subscriber based in Harare said.

Power cuts have greatly affected both the manufacturing and service industry and there seem to be no end in sight as the government remains mum on the situation.

However, MultiChoice say they hope a solution will be found soon as it has been affected.

"The current situation of power cuts in Zimbabwe is one that is beyond the control of MultiChoice Africa. Like all suppliers of goods and services, we have been affected by the ongoing power crisis and look forward to a resolution of this problem," Elizabeth Dziva, MultiChoice Zimbabwe spokesperson told 263Chat.

She said despite the setback, the DStv service continues to be available to current active subscribers.

"Many customers have taken steps to source alternative power supplies to enable them to continue enjoying viewing DStv," she said.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice said despite the current cash circumstances in Zimbabwe it remains committed to making great news, sport and entertainment accessible to Zimbabwean customers.

"The business has grown hand-in-hand with local communities for the last 24 years. The new Statutory Instrument SI 142 does not affect payments to MultiChoice Africa. DStv payments are foreign payments for a service which is being offered by a non-resident, and as such, MultiChoice Africa is exempt from this specification," said Dziva.

Zimbabwe

Half of Zimbabweans Facing Starvation - Report

At least half of Zimbabwe's population is facing the prospects of starvation and will need food aid after it emerged… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Energy
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.