17 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Envoy Arrives in Jowhar for His First Visit to Hirshabelle State

A delegation led by the United Nations special representatives for Somalia and the head of United Nations assistance mission in the country, James Swan has reached the city of Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle state of Somalia.

Ambassador Swan and his delegation are expected to hold talks with Hirsballe state officials led by a regional leader, Mohamed Abdi Ware.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres special representatives paid a similar visit to Garowe and Kismayo where he held talks with regional leaders on various topics including upcoming elections in Jubaland and stability in Puntland.

Former US ambassador to Djibouti and Congo was appointed by Antonio Guterres as his representatives to Somalia on May this year after Mogadishu dismissed former South African diplomat, Nicholas Haysom on persona non-gratta accusing him of interfering in domestic affairs.

