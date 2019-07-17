Somalia: Police Officers Decorated With Ranks for Exemplary Service

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has honored selected members of the police force for their excellent public service in a colorful event held in the capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The officers mainly from the police stations in Banadir administration were decorated with various ranks in the occasion attended by the senior government officials led the Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Gulled.

The commander of the Banadir police department, Sadaq Mahamed Omar was promoted to brigadier general while his deputy, Mohamud Abdikadir hajji was accorded, colonel.

Speaking during the ceremony the Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Gulled said the decorated officers played a key part in securing the city from terror attacks.

The Somali police chief, General Bashir Abdi Mohamed confirmed that more than 500 officers will be promoted to various ranks in the police force within this year.

On his part, the Mayor of the Mogadishu who also doubles up as the governor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman praised the force for their sleepless night to maintain order saying their hard work will be recognized by the government.

The Somali police force which is recuperating from effects of the civil strife in the country is undergoing rigorous reforms to improve its services.