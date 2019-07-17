Somalia: One Wounded in a Car Bomb Blast in Somali Capital

A witness says at least one civilian was wounded when a bomb fitted into a vehicle detonated in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning.

The explosion occurred outside Waberi police station along the busy Makka Al-Mukarama road in the capital, the scene of frequent car bombings by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack which comes as police set up additional checkpoints in the seaside city to enforce the security.

The UN-backed Somali government is facing security challenges as it is battling Al-Shabab militants with the help of African Union forces [AMISOM] for a decade.