17 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubaland State Forces Arrest Leading Traditional Elder in Kismayo

Jubaland state forces were reported to have detained a leading Somali traditional elder in the coastal city of Kismayo, the regional capital of Lower Jubba on Wednesday.

Suldan Mohamed Osman Yusuf known as [Kuyow] was arrested at the city's police station with no charges, according to local residents, who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone.

President Ahmed Madobe has been blamed for being behind the detention of the famous clan chief in order to replace him with another elder for picking the next lawmakers.

The arrest of the elder comes as Jubaland is set to hold parliamentary and presidential elections next month despite accusations of irregularities committing by current leadership.

