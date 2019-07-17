17 July 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Parliament Endorses Conversion of Wa UDS to an Autonomous University

press release By Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah

A bill to convert the Wa Campus of University for Development Studies (UDS) into an autonomous university, to be known as the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies has been given the green light in Parliament.

The resolve was taken at the second reading of the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies Bill, 2018, by the House on Tuesday.

The motion was moved by the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, and seconded by the Chairman of the Education Committee of the House, William Agyapong Quaittoo.

The University, when converted, will give the Upper West Region, its public-funded university.

According to the Education Committee's report presented to plenary, the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies is expected to be an outstanding internationally acclaimed applied research and practical-oriented educational institution, dedicated to the development of business and integrated development studies.

The report said the conversion would attract investors to the region, increase the number of economic activities, promote infrastructural development, create job opportunities, and generate revenue for the development of the country.

Schools of the university will include School of Business, Law, Social Studies, Education and Life-Long Learning, Information and Communication Technology, and any other related School, Centre or Institute that the Council of the University may determine.

An interim council, the report indicated, would be responsible for the operations of the university until the appointment of members of the council, adding that continuing students of the UDS before the enactment of the Act, would graduate as students of the UDS.

Meanwhile, the House, on Monday, also approved the planned conversion of the Navrongo campus of the UDS to a public-funded University, to be known as the University of Technology and Applied Science.

